Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as the Eagles come to town

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is nearly over.

Saturday night, legendary rock band, the Eagles, take the stage of the Enmarket Arena for the opening of their Hotel California Tour.

“How more exciting can it be, you know, with the greatest of the greatest in rock coming here to Savannah to christen in the building on the first of their tour,” said Enmarket Arena General Manager Monty Jones Jr.

The Enmarket Arena may be the “New Kid in Town” but they’re already “Taking it to the Limit.”

“Essentially we’re going to be sold out for this show. I mean 8-thousand people in here having a great time enjoying the sounds of the Eagles,” said Jones.

But it won’t be just the sounds of the Eagles you’ll hear Saturday, as they’ve reached out for a little help here locally from a group that is anything but “The Last Resort.”

“This is a really amazing experience for the Philharmonic. It’s really unlike anything we’ve ever had the opportunity to do,” said Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Amy Williams.

Of course, playing with the Eagles, means living “Life in the Fastlane.”

“We’ve been asked a lot about what our rehearsal is like and, there are no rehearsals. So, we arrive tomorrow just like the audience expect we go through a back door, head backstage, then walk on stage and start playing,” said Williams.

If you’re hoping to avoid being stuck in traffic for “The Long Run” Saturday, Jones knows just the place to help you dodge that backup and find that “Peaceful Easy Feeling” before the show.

“The best advice is to go down to the Savannah Civic Center and catch the trolley. We’re going to have a band there and have some music and drinks and some activities for you to do. So, catch the trolley so you don’t have to worry about coming down here and getting into the mix of everything.”

Some good advice to make sure there’s no “Wasted Time.”

Then after the show the trolley will be ready to get you home well before another “Tequila Sunrise.”

The pre-party at the Civic Center runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free parking is available at the Liberty St and Robinson Parking garages.

