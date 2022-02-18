Former Beaufort Co. admin fined for ethics code violation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A former Beaufort County administrator was fined $2,700 on Friday for ethics code violations committed while he was working for the county.

He now serves as Hilton Head Island’s Deputy Town Manager.

In a statement sent to WTOC, Josh Gruber says, “The issues being discussed today have been ongoing for a number of years and have taken a significant toll on me both mentally and emotionally. Because of this, when an opportunity to bring this matter to a conclusion was made available that I believe clearly reflects that my actions were not done either knowingly or intentionally as a violation of ethics act, I believed it best to resolve this matter, learn from this situation, and hopefully put it behind me.”

The ethics commission says while working for Beaufort County, Gruber didn’t disclose a gift of tickets worth over $800 in 2017 and wrongfully signed a contract that paid himself $24,000 for consulting services in 2018. Beaufort County says they have grown since the time Gruber was employed there.

“The county has come a long way since 2018. The county staff and council have worked really hard to understand the different nuances of the ethics laws and also to have financial accountability,” said Chris Ophardt, Public Information Officer for Beaufort County.

