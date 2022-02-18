Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

FRIDAY | Scattered morning downpours deliver a cooler weekend!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! A broken line of downpours is moving into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, along and ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered rain is likely through the morning commute; approaching the I-95 corridor between 6 and 8 a.m.

A couple showers could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and occasional lightning.

Rain, gradually, shifts offshore through the morning and we’ll be mostly dry by noon. A mix of sun and clouds rules the afternoon forecast with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Cool air filters in this evening.

You may want a light jacket if you have evening plans. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s by 9 p.m. in Savannah; cooler earlier further inland. You’ll surely feel the difference Saturday morning with early-day temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s and 40s with a breeze.

Under sunshine, the temperature warms back into he 60s Saturday afternoon. An even colder Sunday morning is in the forecast, with areas of frost likely west of I-95.

Warmer weather returns next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Libby.
Port Wentworth police chief resigns from interim city manager role
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
Duane Hall
Ft. Stewart soldier indicted in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Cold front Friday
Jamie's 5pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 02-17-2022
*
THURSDAY | Warmest afternoon of the work-week!
There is a risk of severe weather northwest of the WTOC Viewing Area.
VIDEO FORECAST | Warmer weather ahead of Friday's cold front!