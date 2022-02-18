FRIDAY | Scattered morning downpours deliver a cooler weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! A broken line of downpours is moving into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, along and ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered rain is likely through the morning commute; approaching the I-95 corridor between 6 and 8 a.m.

A couple showers could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and occasional lightning.

Rain, gradually, shifts offshore through the morning and we’ll be mostly dry by noon. A mix of sun and clouds rules the afternoon forecast with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Cool air filters in this evening.

You may want a light jacket if you have evening plans. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s by 9 p.m. in Savannah; cooler earlier further inland. You’ll surely feel the difference Saturday morning with early-day temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s and 40s with a breeze.

Under sunshine, the temperature warms back into he 60s Saturday afternoon. An even colder Sunday morning is in the forecast, with areas of frost likely west of I-95.

Warmer weather returns next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

