Georgia Arbor Day is celebrated the third Friday in February.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday, all across the state, trees will be celebrated and planted in honor of Georgia Arbor Day.

National Arbor Day is celebrated in April because for most places, that is a great time to plant a tree. But, here in Georgia, it’s too hot in April so the state has their own arbor day in February when it is best to plant.

This year, to celebrate, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be planting about 110 trees in the community throughout this month. Not only do they look nice but they also clean air, provide storm water management, help with soil erosion and here in Savannah they bring in all those visitors.

Each year the third week of February, the Savannah Tree Foundation hosts events to celebrate and encourages you to plant your own tree this week.

“Our planting season is November through the end of March so planting in the winter you give the tree a little bit of time to adjust to the stress of transplant, they can put down their roots before they have to start leafing out or really dealing with the stress of summer,” said Zoe Rinker, the executive director of the Savannah Tree Foundation.

There will be a tree planting today in Thunderbolt at Thomson Park Friday morning, at 10 a.m. Then, after that, the Savannah tree foundation will be giving away 30 saplings and 85 seedlings for you to plant on their own property. In addition to those other events there will be tree plantings in Pooler and Port Wentworth next week.

Click here for a full list of Savannah Tree Foundation events.

A big event is happening this weekend at Wormsloe Historic Site where they are asking for volunteers to come and plant 30 trees along the avenue. The event starts Saturday at noon and after the planting is done, you can enjoy free admission to the park. You do need to register ahead of time.

Click here to register for the Wormsloe tree planting.

