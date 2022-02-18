Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
Matt Libby.
Port Wentworth police chief resigns from interim city manager role
Duane Hall
Ft. Stewart soldier indicted in fatal hit-and-run
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring training games due to lockout
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
Will IRS woes impact your tax return?
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death