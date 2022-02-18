Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 02-18-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our cold front is moving off the coast; and we officially picked up .24″ of rain at the airport. We’ve had a good bit of sunshine since noon and we’ve warmed into the low 70s for the islands and mid 70s from Beaufort to Savannah to Richmond Hill to Claxton.

We’ll have a bright sunset at 6:14pm with temperatures near 65° The cooler air is lagging behind the front, and a post frontal trough will slide through tonight with some clouds but we’re dry and we’ll stay dry through the weekend.

Daybreak Saturday 42 under mostly sunny skies and a cool NW breeze around 10mph. I’m forecasting 65° for the high; low sixties for the beaches. A slight concern Saturday afternoon is low dewpoints and relative humidities. A fire danger statement has not been issued, but if winds pick up, one would be in place. If you don’t have to burn, then put it off.

Sunday: 39/64 and mostly sunny; moisture will gradually increase bringing more clouds during the evening and overnight.

Monday/President’s Day: High pressure will shift east as energy from a weak warm front moves across the area. The best coverage for rain would be inland with some spotty showers closer to the coast. Despite the rain chances, we climb back into low to mid 70s.

We may stay in a bit of an unsettled weather pattern, but right now it looks mostly dry after Monday and high temperatures will be unseasonably warm, possibly reaching mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s each night. Next cold front may arrive Friday with increased rain chances but still 80°.

MARINE: Tonight...NW winds 10-15 kt, seas 3-4 ft. Saturday...NW winds 10-15 kt, seas 3-4 ft. Saturday Night...NW winds 10-15 kt, becoming NE 15-20 kt after midnight, seas 2-3 ft building to 3-4 ft after midnight. Sunday...NE winds 15-20 kt, seas 4-5 ft.

