Long Co. family of 3 displaced after fire

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight house fire on Hummingbird Lane in Long County leaves a young family without a home.

Multiple units were called-in to knock down the massive fire.

The house is a total loss.

Fire officials say at first, they thought the family was still inside the home. As it turns out, the family was away, staying overnight with family in Riceboro.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

