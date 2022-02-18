More evidence presented in federal hate crimes trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Testimony continued in the fourth day of the federal hate crimes trial of three men found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

An Arbery family advocate called today another hard one for the family, having to sit through much of the same testimony that they heard and saw in the State’s trial.

Before testimony even started Thursday, the effects of Wednesday’s evidence was still a topic.

The judge said a juror asked after Wednesday’s testimony if there were any funds available for counseling for jurors because it involved lots of examples of racist texts and posts from defendants Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan. The judge said there are resources available for jurors.

That evidence of racism was not included in the state trial. WTOC asked Arbery family advocates if they think that evidence will impact these jurors’ thinking differently than the jurors in the state trial.

“The impact that it will have, is unknown right now. We know the impact that it’s having on family, we know the impact that it’s having on at least one juror that asked for counseling. So we know there’s a significant impact. But we can only imagine, if that evidence had been introduced at the state trial, what type of impact it could’ve had,” said Daryl Jones, Transformative Justice Coalition.

Two of the first three witnesses heard Thursday testified in the state’s case last November.

The first witness was Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash. And like we heard in the state’s trial, Officer Rash testified he, along with five or six other officers responded the night Travis McMichael called 911 after seeing Ahmaud Arbery at a home under construction on Satilla Drive.

Arbery family advocates spoke about that call, saying Travis McMichael exaggerated details to dispatch to get a heightened response out of police, going as far as calling that the first attempt on Ahmaud’s life.

“When that failed, we ended up with February the 23rd. And I think that it was the first attempt,” said Barbara Arnwine, with the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Before the lunch break Thursday, jurors heard from the doctor who performed the examination of Arbery’s body. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery Senior, opted to not sit in the courtroom as graphic autopsy pictures were shown.

Arbery, Sr. said outside the courtroom he felt bad for his relatives who were having to again re-live these details. And outside the courthouse, a family advocate noted one portion of testimony during the cross examination of the medical examiner he says fell short, and that was when an attorney asked the doctor if anything could’ve been done to save Ahmaud’s life after he’d been shot by Travis McMichael.

“I think it backfired. Here’s why I think it backfires. It backfires because it means what you did to this kid initially was so bad, was so traumatic there was nothing that could have been done beyond what you’ve done. And I think that goes to further evidence the evil of the intent of what they were trying to do in the situation,” said Daryl Jones, with the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The day also included testimony from a GBI agent and crime lab analyst, as well as a Glynn County public works employee and FBI analyst.

The week ends Friday with day five of the federal trial. Again, the judge estimates it to last around another week.

