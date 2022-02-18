Sky Cams
National Caregivers Day

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was National Caregivers Day, a day set aside to celebrate all the work and efforts that caregivers do during the year.

According to the National Alliance of Caregiving, there are about 53 million caregivers in the United States, many of those who provide unpaid care.

Right at Home Savannah’s Director of Community Relations, Neil Hunnicutt, joined Morning Break.

