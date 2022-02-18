Sky Cams
Savannah Book Festival kicks off in downtown

The Savannah Book Festival is back in person and runs from February 17-20.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of book lovers will be in the hostess city this weekend for the Savannah Book Festival.

They were virtual last year but this year, they are back in person and they are excited about it. The events kicked Thursday last night with the opening address and Friday evening will be the keynote address at Lucas Theater with William Kent Krueger.

Then, the big Festival is on Saturday, it starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 5:30 p.m. in downtown, where you can hear from 30 different authors, buy their books and get them signed following each session.

The Savannah Book Festival is expecting around 8,000 people to come out for the event on Saturday, many of them, visiting Savannah just for this event.

“Honestly the things I love are hearing people walk through and go I just discovered a new author and when authors come up and just talk about how wonderful the attendees are, they obviously read the book and are real fans and the intimate friendly feeling around,” said Erika Dongre, the executive director of the Savannah Book Festival.

The festival on Saturday is free to the public, however, you do need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to get a wristband and that will get you into all of the venues.

Click here for the full Saturday schedule.

