Savannah Police make arrests in connection to two separate shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has made arrests in two separate aggravated assault cases.

On February 12 officers were dispatched to the area of Altman Drive due to a ShotSpotter notification around 5 p.m. Police found a 16-year-old female in a vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers identified a 16-year-old male as the suspect in this case. Officers located the juvenile, and he was taken into custody and charged accordingly on Thursday.

Thursday night, Savannah Police, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and Georgia State Patrol officers, arrested 30-year-old Jeffery Jackson for a shooting on January 24 on the 1700 block of Chester Street.

A 41-year-old was injured in that shooting and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“Our officers continue to show their dedication and commitment to solving these cases, and I am proud of their consistent and diligent hard work,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “We encourage the community to continue working with us to address the violent crime in our City. As we work together, I believe we can see a significant change in the gun violence that has tragically affected too many in our City.”

