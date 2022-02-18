Sky Cams
Tormenta, Georgia Southern soccer game raising money for community organization

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The crowd could be split Saturday night between pulling for Tormenta or pulling for Georgia Southern.

But everyone can know they’re helping an important cause.

A pre-season exhibition, or “friendly”, doesn’t get any friendlier than the ‘Boro’s two men’s soccer teams.

It’s also a chance to benefit Safe Haven Domestic Violence shelter. The teams will donate proceeds from the night. Based in Statesboro, it helps victims in Bulloch and surrounding counties.

Tormenta’s team president says the idea actually came from Georgia Southern’s head coach.

“100 percent we were ready for that. Safe Haven is one of those flagship organizations for us here in Statesboro. This was the easiest decision we could have had,” Tormenta FC President Darin Van Tassell said.

He says it’s a unique opportunity to raise community awareness about both teams as well as the role Safe Haven plays in changing victims’ lives for the better.

It all happens at 7p.m. at Erk Russell Park.

