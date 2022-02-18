Tree planting ceremony held to celebrate Arbor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is Arbor Day in Georgia.

Several areas across the state celebrated the day by planting trees. That includes the Hostess City.

Savannah has been considered as a Tree City USA since 1985.

In order to maintain that recognition, the city is required to have an Arbor Day celebration. This year the Savannah Park and Tree Commission chose to hold the event at Windsor Forest Elementary School.

Students got to see a tree being planted and learn about the importance of tree growth.

“The more trees that we are able to plant, then the better the city looks and it just feels happier. One of the things you hear through visitors of the city of savannah is oh I can’t believe the trees look great, it really just adds to the charm of the city of Savannah,” said Sean Mannion, Chairman of Park and Tree Commission.

Students at Windsor Forest have already been taking part in gardening as part of their STEAM curriculum.

It gives them the chance to learn about how things grow.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.