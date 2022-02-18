SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - MiQuan Green has been focused on building his own business he was only 12-years-old!

He built his own production company from the ground up.

‘A young kid that was able to make his dream come true’, 21-year-old started his production company in middle school (MiQuan Green)

“My grandmother and my mom heard the dream from me to have a camera for Christmas,” said MiQuan Green, owner of MiQuan Green Enterprises. “They brought me that camera and from there I was able to make that dream a reality just by taking pictures of family.”

You don’t see many kids that age with a business plan.

“Just taking pictures, I realized that this was something that was going to be a part of my life forever,” MiQuan said.

That’s what stuck with him.

“I was able to get my first office in the 11th grade. From 11th grade to 12th grade, I was able to get a bigger office and here we are now... we’re in a 2,300 Sq. Ft. office in Savannah.”

He said there’s a reason this wasn’t just an idea he let go.

“My family always told me don’t give up. Continue to keep going. They never pressured me that’s important. They allowed me to move at my own pace and a lot of times, you can have dreams, you can have visions, but you have to move at the pace that works for you,” he said.

He had big dreams.

“It was simple for me. I wanted to do something different. I was a part of groups at school that focused on leadership and I realized at that time, that working for myself was one of my priorities.”

Now at only 21-years-old, he’s been in business for himself for nearly 10 years. He’s also a mentor and one of the Georgia Business Journal’s 2021 Best of Georgia winners.

“A young kid that was able to make his dream come true,” he said.

He wants to pour it all back into young people who are dreaming too.

“When you look at my story it’s a clear example that anything is possible. 12 years old is not too young for me.”

Green said they’re not stopping in Savannah. He has plans to open more locations in other cities.

