Chatham Co. officials disagree about redistricting maps

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to square one - that’s how Chatham County officials feel after the state drew up new redistricting maps.

County leaders say they didn’t know about the new maps until this week and they’re not all on the same page. They’ve been talking about these maps since August.

The county had the Metropolitan Planning Commission, a neutral party, step in and outline the maps so everyone felt fairly represented.

But they say it all went left after the state re-drew the maps they approved without the county’s input.

“We were told if the school board and county agreed on a map that the legislators would approve it. It wasn’t until this week that things started to blow up,” said Chairman Chester Ellis, Chatham Board of Commissioners.

Chatham County Commissioners don’t agree with new redistricting maps drawn by the state reapportionment office.

The county called in an independent, neutral party, the Metropolitan Planning Committee, who worked on the maps for about three months last year.

“The best thing to do so it wouldn’t be a republican map so it wouldn’t be a democratic map so it wouldn’t be a Black or white map or anybody else map...get somebody independent who had the knowledge and understanding of how to do these things.”

The MPC says this is what their map looked like in December and this is what they got back from the state on Thursday.

“There are districts that run down the middle of a street that separates the right hand side from the left hand side because they’re two different districts.”

State Rep. Ron Stephens, chair of the Chatham County Legislative Delegation, says the MPC sent a good outline but It’s the state’s job to draw the maps.

“We found out that the deviations between the districts clearly had a problem,” said Rep. Ron Stephens, Chair of the Chatham County Legislative Delegation.

That’s why the reapportionment committee didn’t accept the map as is like they usually do. He says the maps have not been finalized. He says they wanted to make sure the map would stand up to a court challenge if it got to that point.

“I prefer to have a local map that everyone agrees on that keeps the precincts together... eliminate as many of those as possible and get our districts about the same size.”

Here’s what’s next the state says they are still trying to work with the county on the maps. They are not final at this point and there’s no hard deadline for when they need them back.

They’re hoping to get the maps in the right place with the county’s input sometime this year.

We also got a statement from the executive director of the MPC. She says in part, “We were charged to create new districts for the schools and the county with the understanding there would be some areas that people were gonna lose...we tried to stay as close to the current boundaries as possible. We put neighborhoods together that were split and we’ve been nothing but transparent going through this whole process.”

Because Chatham County has not approved the new district maps, the old ones from 2011 will be used for the Primary Election in May. That includes seats up for grabs on the Savannah-Chatham County Public School board.

