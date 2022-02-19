GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on White Bluff Road.

According to a statement released by Savannah Police, the GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of White Bluff Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say an adult male was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No officers were injured during the incident.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

