Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

High School Basketball Tournament Results 2/18/22

High school basketball region and state tournament results for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region Champions were crowned in the Coastal Empire Friday night.

Results are below:

Region 3-3A

Girls Championship: Johnson 50, Liberty County 39

Consolation game: Beach 30, Savannah 23

Boys Championship: Groves 50, Windsor Forest 44

Region 3-4A

Girls Championship: New Hampstead 49, Islands 46

Boys Championship: Benedictine 57, New Hampstead 49

Boys Consolation: Jenkins 61, Islands 49

Region 2-2A

Girls Championship: Swainsboro 47, Woodville-Tompkins 46

Girls Consolation: Vidalia 41, Jeff Davis 27

Boys Championship: Vidalia 64, Woodville-Tompkins 56

Boys Consolation: Toombs County 55, Jeff Davis 52

Region 1-3A

Girls Championship: Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 45

Girls Consolation: Long County 41, Brantley County 15

Boys Championship: Long County 71, Tattnall County 70

Region 3 1A Public

Girls: Screven County 50, Jenkins County 29

Boys Championship: Portal 70, Metter 55

Saturday in Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) play, the St. Andrew’s boys team notched a 53-50 win against Holy Spirit Prep in the Elite Eight at John Milledge Academy.

In the Lowcountry, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) and South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state tournament has begun.

SCHSL 4A girls

South Florence 82, Hilton Head 53

SCHSL 1A girls

Whale Branch 67, Estill 46

SCISA 3A girls

Hilton Head Prep 58, Pinewood Prep 28

SCISA 2A girls

Beaufort Academy 57, Spartanburg Day 46

Hilton Head Christian 73, Williamsburg 21

John Paul II 37, Shannon Forest 31

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Body of Jesup man pulled from Altamaha River
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Police lights
Savannah Police make arrests in connection to two separate shootings

Latest News

Georgia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Warren McClendon waves to fans in his hometown of...
UGA Championship celebrations roll on as Brunswick holds parade
FILE PHOTO
Bryan Co. Parks and Rec partners with Esports company to start competitive gaming league
Tormenta, Georgia Southern soccer game raising money for community organization
Tormenta, Georgia Southern soccer game raising money for community organization
FILE PHOTO
Tormenta, Georgia Southern soccer game raising money for community organization