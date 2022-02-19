High School Basketball Tournament Results 2/18/22
High school basketball region and state tournament results for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region Champions were crowned in the Coastal Empire Friday night.
Results are below:
Region 3-3A
Girls Championship: Johnson 50, Liberty County 39
Consolation game: Beach 30, Savannah 23
Boys Championship: Groves 50, Windsor Forest 44
Region 3-4A
Girls Championship: New Hampstead 49, Islands 46
Boys Championship: Benedictine 57, New Hampstead 49
Boys Consolation: Jenkins 61, Islands 49
Region 2-2A
Girls Championship: Swainsboro 47, Woodville-Tompkins 46
Girls Consolation: Vidalia 41, Jeff Davis 27
Boys Championship: Vidalia 64, Woodville-Tompkins 56
Boys Consolation: Toombs County 55, Jeff Davis 52
Region 1-3A
Girls Championship: Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 45
Girls Consolation: Long County 41, Brantley County 15
Boys Championship: Long County 71, Tattnall County 70
Region 3 1A Public
Girls: Screven County 50, Jenkins County 29
Boys Championship: Portal 70, Metter 55
Saturday in Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) play, the St. Andrew’s boys team notched a 53-50 win against Holy Spirit Prep in the Elite Eight at John Milledge Academy.
In the Lowcountry, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) and South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state tournament has begun.
SCHSL 4A girls
South Florence 82, Hilton Head 53
SCHSL 1A girls
Whale Branch 67, Estill 46
SCISA 3A girls
Hilton Head Prep 58, Pinewood Prep 28
SCISA 2A girls
Beaufort Academy 57, Spartanburg Day 46
Hilton Head Christian 73, Williamsburg 21
John Paul II 37, Shannon Forest 31
