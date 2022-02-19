High School Basketball Tournament Results 2/18/22

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region Champions were crowned in the Coastal Empire Friday night.

Results are below:

Region 3-3A

Girls Championship: Johnson 50, Liberty County 39

For the 3rd consecutive season, the Lady Atom Smashers have captured Region 3-AAA Crown!!!!



What an impressive run for the Lady Atom Smashers as they finished tied for 1st place in the Regular and finished the job with 6 players to bring the region title back to Sunset Blvd. pic.twitter.com/3sN4LUOEF8 — AtomSmashers_WBB (State Champions) (@AtomsmashersW) February 19, 2022

Consolation game: Beach 30, Savannah 23

Boys Championship: Groves 50, Windsor Forest 44

Region 3-4A

Girls Championship: New Hampstead 49, Islands 46

Boys Championship: Benedictine 57, New Hampstead 49

Boys Consolation: Jenkins 61, Islands 49

Region 2-2A

Girls Championship: Swainsboro 47, Woodville-Tompkins 46

Girls Consolation: Vidalia 41, Jeff Davis 27

Boys Championship: Vidalia 64, Woodville-Tompkins 56

Boys Consolation: Toombs County 55, Jeff Davis 52

Region 1-3A

Girls Championship: Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 45

Girls Consolation: Long County 41, Brantley County 15

Boys Championship: Long County 71, Tattnall County 70

Region 3 1A Public

Girls: Screven County 50, Jenkins County 29

Boys Championship: Portal 70, Metter 55

Saturday in Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) play, the St. Andrew’s boys team notched a 53-50 win against Holy Spirit Prep in the Elite Eight at John Milledge Academy.

In the Lowcountry, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) and South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state tournament has begun.

SCHSL 4A girls

South Florence 82, Hilton Head 53

SCHSL 1A girls

Whale Branch 67, Estill 46

SCISA 3A girls

Hilton Head Prep 58, Pinewood Prep 28

SCISA 2A girls

Beaufort Academy 57, Spartanburg Day 46

Hilton Head Christian 73, Williamsburg 21

John Paul II 37, Shannon Forest 31

