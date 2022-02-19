UGA Championship celebrations roll on as Brunswick holds parade

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The celebrations for Georgia Football’s National Championship victory continued in Glynn County Saturday morning as fans lined the streets to support their hometown Bulldogs.

The pride was on full display.

“I love it that our little ole town played a big part in all this,” said William Aspinwall, a Georgia fan who lives in Brunswick.

Glynn Academy Red Terror fans stood alongside Brunswick Pirate fans to recognize two of their own who helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.

Warren McClendon, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for UGA, and Brunswick alum played every offensive snap in the championship game.

Jack Podlesny junior kicker for the Dawgs, and a Glynn Academy grad hit a 49-yard field goal in the championship game. He went 22 of 27 this past season.

Both said they couldn’t believe how many came out to the parade to celebrate them.

“I was shocked at how many people showed up,” Podlesny said with a laugh. “I thought it was going to be a very sparse crowd and it was not.”

Over a month removed from the championship game, McClendon says it still feels surreal to call himself a National Champion.

“It really hasn’t hit me like all the way yet. It probably won’t hit me all the way until we get our rings, but it’s a crazy feeling, you know, putting in all that work,” McClendon said. “All those months working hard, and finally, for that chance, you know, to come out successful was great.”

With a hand full of players from the area on the UGA roster, both McClendon and Podlesny said they’re proud to represent Glynn County and the 912 everywhere they go.

{WARREN} “We always joke around with it in the locker room saying 912 is the best, and you know, they know,” McClendon said.

Podlesny agreed.

“Usually you hear the bickering between like the 229 and the 912, but we definitely take a lot of pride in being 912. Savannah, Glynn County, all this area,” he explained. “Just to know that there’s a lot of great athletes and great people that come from here.”

The parade also recognized some local members of Georgia’s Red Coat Marching Band, who were there all season long for the championship ride.

Adam Wainwright, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and Glynn Academy graduate served as the Master of Ceremonies.

