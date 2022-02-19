Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Body of Jesup man pulled from Altamaha River
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Police lights
Savannah Police make arrests in connection to two separate shootings

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers