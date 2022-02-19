Sky Cams
Warming trend on the way this week

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll spend the start of our Saturday evening in the 50s under clear skies.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s during the second half of the evening, so grab a jacket if you have outdoor plans! Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 30s for inland communities and lower 40s closer to the coast.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 4:32AM I 8.4′ 10:21AM I 0.9′ 4:46PM

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures warm up to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies as a warming trend begins. Monday morning will have temperatures in the upper 40s as we head out the door, followed by highs in the lower 70s. Isolated showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Upper 70s are likely on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 80s are even possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon as we get into a bit of a spring preview. These 80s won’t last long as a front will likely knock down out temperatures for this coming weekend as highs drop back closer to 70 degrees next Saturday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

FRIDAY | Scattered morning downpours deliver a cooler weekend!