1 dead after high-speed chase in Chatham Co.

By Brian Bailey
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Chatham County Sunday morning.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers were conducting speed checks on Highway 21 near Grange Road when they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and the driver not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle fled from officers traveling northbound on Highway 21, ran a red light, made a U-turn, then headed southbound on Highway 21.

Officials say the vehicle traveled recklessly through Garden City and continued onto I-516 with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Police say at Exit 8, the driver slammed on brakes attempting to get off the exit, but lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll several times, ejecting the driver.

Chatham EMS arrived on scene and transported the driver to the hospital, where the driver died from their injures.

Port Wentworth Police said the driver had been driving on a suspended license since 1998, and was wanted by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole on felony warrants.

Georgia State Patrol worked the accident scene.

The name of the diver is being withheld pending notifying next of kin.

