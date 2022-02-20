One dead after shooting in Richmond Hill
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Laurel Hill Circle.
Officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon near the 600 block of Laurel Hill Circle, and a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.