165th Airlift Wing deployed to Europe

165th Airlift Wing 'Family Day' 2016
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 165th Airlift Wing has deployed to Europe.

Officials say the 165th was given short notice before deploying from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on February 16th.

They will be supporting U.S. Air Forces Europe with additional aircraft and airmen.

At this time, it’s not certain how long they will remain deployed.

WTOC will keep you updated.

