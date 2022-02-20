Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

The Eagles performs for a sold out crowd

The Enmarket Arena opening this past weekend served as a test for the City’s parking plan in...
The Enmarket Arena opening this past weekend served as a test for the City’s parking plan in the area.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Legendary rock band The Eagles made history in Savannah tonight.

They are the first to play to a sold-out crowd at the Enmarket Arena and roughly 8,000 people came out.

“Well, it’s just fun to be here, I’ve never been here before. So I’m excited about that and to see what the acoustics are like. It’s just fun and I’m glad to be here.” Debbie Palmer said.

The staff provided shuttle service from the Civic Center to the concert since parking was also sold out in advance of tonight’s show.

WTOC learned that a lot of fans were excited to hear the band play some of their biggest hits. The most anticipated song was ‘Hotel California’.

Savannah is the first stop on the band’s 2022 Hotel California Tour.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Body of Jesup man pulled from Altamaha River
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Police lights
Savannah Police make arrests in connection to two separate shootings

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Bryan Co. Parks and Rec partners with Esports company to start competitive gaming league
FILE PHOTO
Tormenta, Georgia Southern soccer game raising money for community organization
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Dr. Connie Cooper
New board of directors president appointed for Greenbriar Children’s Center