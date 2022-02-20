The Eagles performs for a sold out crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Legendary rock band The Eagles made history in Savannah tonight.

They are the first to play to a sold-out crowd at the Enmarket Arena and roughly 8,000 people came out.

“Well, it’s just fun to be here, I’ve never been here before. So I’m excited about that and to see what the acoustics are like. It’s just fun and I’m glad to be here.” Debbie Palmer said.

The staff provided shuttle service from the Civic Center to the concert since parking was also sold out in advance of tonight’s show.

WTOC learned that a lot of fans were excited to hear the band play some of their biggest hits. The most anticipated song was ‘Hotel California’.

Savannah is the first stop on the band’s 2022 Hotel California Tour.

