Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Feb. 23 declared ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Ga

The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing...
The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial for federal hate crimes.
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feb. 23 will now be known as ‘The Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Georgia.

According to a tweet, from Attorney Ben Crump Georgia passed a resolution to recognize the day of Arbery’s passing.

Arbery was chased down and killed by three men while jogging in Glynn County, Ga.

The three men were convicted last fall of killing Ahmaud Arbery and are now on trial in federal court for hate crimes.

A hate crimes law was passed last year in Georgia after the passing of Arbery.

A virtual run will take place to honor Arbery by running 2.23 miles on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Body of Jesup man pulled from Altamaha River
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Police lights
Savannah Police make arrests in connection to two separate shootings

Latest News

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Chatham Co. officials disagree about redistricting maps
Chatham Co. officials disagree about redistricting maps
Back to square one - that’s how Chatham County officials feel after the state drew up new...
Chatham Co. officials disagree about redistricting maps
Blue Mile Project construction continues
Former Beaufort Co. admin fined for ethics code violation