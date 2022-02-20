Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning on...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Chatham County Sunday morning.
1 dead after high-speed chase in Chatham Co.
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Body of Jesup man pulled from Altamaha River
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
U.S. officials are warning a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen within days if diplomacy...
Harris: 'Real possibility' of war in Europe
Richmond Hill Shooting
One dead after shooting in Richmond Hill
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline