Savannah Book Festival event returns after going virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Book Festival continued with its free big event Saturday.

Many authors spoke about their books virtually and in person.

The festival took place in venues throughout Telfair, Wright, and Chippewa Square.

However, the food trucks, book sales and author signing tents were set up in Telfair Square. Authors at the fair say being back in person makes all the difference.

“It’s incredible. It’s so nice to be in person. It’s so nice to be with people that aren’t an inch zoom box square. It’s kind of overwhelming, and I think the energy of the entire book festival is embracing that,” said author TJ Newman.

The Savannah Book Festival continues through Sunday.

