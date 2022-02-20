Spring-like weather builds in this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a nice afternoon, we’ll see temperatures drop into the 50s shortly after sunset.

Looks like there are a few folks taking advantage of today's nice weather at the beach! pic.twitter.com/SqnVkkteTk — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 20, 2022

It’ll remain mostly clear tonight with temperatures only dropping into the 40s for many of us away from the beaches.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 5:18AM I 7.5′ 11:08AM I 0.7′ 5:30PM

Monday morning will have temperatures in the upper 40s as we head out the door, but it’ll be a quick warm up to the lower 70s by lunchtime. Highs reach the lower 70s followed by 60s returning during the evening. We’ll be watching for an isolated shower or two during the day, but we could see a bit of moisture try to move in late Monday, mainly for our western communities along and north of I-16.

This warming trend continues into the middle of the week. Upper 70s are likely on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 80s are even possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon as we get into a bit of a spring preview. Sea fog will be possible along the coast, which could hold temperatures down a bit for beach and island communities.

These 80s won’t last long as a front will likely knock down our temperatures for this coming weekend as highs drop back closer to 70 degrees next Saturday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

