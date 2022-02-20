Stay Well Savannah hosted a drive-thru vaccine event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cobb Institute, local health agencies and the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. - Savannah Chapter, hosted a drive-thru ‘Stay Well Savannah Community Vaccine Event’ Saturday for Savannah’s African American community.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to continue to educate people, particularly those in the black community who’ve been more hesitant about the vaccine, on why it is safe and effective.

A panel of health professionals, including a local pediatrician, also participated in a Q&A and shared the experiences they’ve had throughout the pandemic. A $25 gift card was given to those who got either their first, second or booster dose of the vaccine.

“We want people to realize that yes, it is safe. The main thing I tell people is even if there were concerns about the vaccine it’s better to get the vaccine and be protected than to not be here anymore,” said Dr. Ericka Russell-Petty.

“Top Ladies of Distinction is a service organization and we provide service in all different areas and health is one of our areas. That’s why it’s important for us to get out into the community, give them factual information about the vaccine and why it’s important to do this,” said Annette Mitchell, event organizer and member of the Savannah Chapter for Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Flu vaccines were also offered on site. Organizers say they were aiming to administer 200 vaccinations.

