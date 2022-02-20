Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary rock band ‘The Eagles’ made history in Savannah Saturday night. The band is the first to play to a sold-out crowd at the new Enmarket Arena.

Roughly 8,000 people came to the arena to for the concert. This is the biggest crowd that this venue has seen since its opening in February.

Concertgoers came dressed in their favorite ‘Eagles’ attire. Attendee Debbie Palmer said this was her 11th time seeing ‘The Eagles’ in concert and, like many, it was her first time at the new arena.

“Well it’s just fun to be here…I’ve never been here before. So I’m excited about that and to see what the acoustics are like. It’s just fun and I’m glad to be here,” said Palmer.

Many told WTOC they had a positive experience at the concert.

Staff provided shuttle service from the Savannah Civic Center to the concert since parking was sold out in advance.

Concertgoers said they were excited to hear the band play some of their biggest hits, including the tour’s namesake ‘Hotel California.’

Savannah marked the first stop of the band’s 2022 ‘Hotel California Tour.’

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.