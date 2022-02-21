Sky Cams
1 dead after crash in Jasper County

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a fatal crash in Jasper County Monday, SCHP said.

The wreck took place on US-278 and D Mark Cummings Road.

According to SCHP, a 2003 Mitsubishi SUV and 2005 GMC pick-up were both traveling South across US-278.

The 2019 Hyundai Sedan was traveling west.

SCHP says the SUV and sedan collided, which caused the SUV to hit the pick-up, and the Hyundai overturned.

The driver of the SUV and pick-up received injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital were they later passed away.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

