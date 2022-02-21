Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. officials give update on COVID-19

FILE GRAPHIC - Update on COVID-19
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our region continue to battle the spread of COVID-19.

In Bulloch County, government leaders are encouraged by the latest case data.

The lines for testing here in downtown Statesboro have all but disappeared as the rate of new cases and other data continue to improve. But county leaders ask people to stay vigilant to keep them trending that way.

In just two weeks, the number of hospitalized covid patients has dropped from 28 to 11. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has dropped in two weeks from 671 down to 136.

“We’re seeing single-digit case increases per day, which is a good sign. Any increase is bad, but it’s certainly better than it used to be,” Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

Bulloch County’s positivity rate has dropped from 40 percent to 20 percent in two weeks, but that’s still higher than they’d like. In addition, the community has lost three more people to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Wynn urges people to get vaccinated and get tested if they think they’ve been exposed, so they can prevent spreading it to others.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

