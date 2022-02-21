Chatham Co. Police searching for escaped inmate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching from an inmate who has escaped custody.

Police say Jacob Ehret escaped from Chatham County officers at Memorial Health on Monday afternoon. Ehret was receiving medical treatment after being arrested in a domestic violence incident.

Ehret is described as a 31-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

He is 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police right away.

