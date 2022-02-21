Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill Shooting
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Richmond Hill
One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Chatham County Sunday morning.
1 dead after high-speed chase in Chatham Co.
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’,...
Port Wentworth to hold update on current staffing situation

Latest News

Coastal Health District director discusses new Omicron sub-variant
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
A file photo of a Savannah Fire Department truck.
Woman, dog rescued from balcony during early morning fire on Montgomery St.
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine