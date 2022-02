High school state tournament basketball schedule Feb. 20-23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High School basketball state tournament action is underway for leagues across Georgia and South Carolina. This week’s Monday-Friday games are below:

GHSA First Round

Class 6A Boys

2/22 Effingham County at Langston Hughes TBA

2/23 North Atlanta at Statesboro 5:00 P.M.

2/23 Glynn Academy at Westlake 6:30 P.M.

Class 6A Girls

2/22 Glynn Academy at Lovejoy 5:30 P.M.

2/22 Brunswick at Lakeside DeKalb 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Statesboro at Langston Hughes 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Westlake at Bradwell Institute 6:30 P.M.

Class 5A Boys

2/22 Wayne County at Jonesboro 7:00 P.M.

Class 5A Girls

2/22 Wayne County at Forest Park 6:00 P.M.

Class 4A Boys

2/22 Islands at Westover 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Dougherty at New Hampstead TBA

2/23 Monroe at Jenkins 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Cairo at Benedictine 6:00 P.M.

Class 4A Girls

2/22 Thomas County Central at Islands 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Jenkins at Bainbridge TBA

2/22 Monroe at New Hampstead TBA

Class 3A Boys

2/22 Pierce County at Windsor Forest 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Brantley County at Groves 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Beach at Long County 6:30 P.M.

2/23 Johnson at Tattnall County 7:30 P.M.

Class 3A Girls

2/22 Long County at Liberty County 5:00 P.M.

2/22 Savannah at Pierce County 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Beach at Tattnall County TBA

2/23 Brantley County at Johnson 6:00 P.M.

Class 2A Boys

2/22 Glenn Hills at Vidalia 6:00 P.M.

2/22 Jeff Davis at Westside Augusta TBA

2/23 Toombs County at Butler 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Putnam County at Woodville-Tompkins 7:30 P.M.

Class 2A Girls

2/22 Jeff Davis at Josey 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Butler at Swainsboro 5:30 P.M.

2/23 Vidalia at Laney 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Oglethorpe County at Woodville-Tompkins 6:00 P.M.

Class A Public Boys

2/22 Bryan County at Mitchell County TBA

2/23 Quitman County at Portal 7:00 P.M.

Metter at Calhoun County TBA

Class A Public Girls

2/22 Pelham at Claxton TBA

2/22 Bryan County at Terrell County TBA

2/22 Brooks County at Montgomery County TBA

2/22 Randolph-Clay at Screven County TBA

Class A Private Boys

2/22 Country Day at Stratford Academy 7:30 P.M.

2/23 Savannah Christian at First Presbyterian 6:00 P.M.

2/23 Tattnall Square Academy at Calvary Day 6:30 P.M.

Class A Private Girls

2/22 St. Vincent’s at Deerfield-Windsor TBA

2/23 Tattnall Square Academy at Calvary Day 5:00 P.M.

2/23 First Presbyterian at Country Day 6:00 P.M.

GISA Final Four

Class 3A Boys

2/24 St. Andrew’s vs. Southland Academy at Georgia Southwestern State University 5:30 P.M.

Class 3A Girls

2/25 Bulloch Academy vs. Trinity Christian at Georgia Southwestern State University 7:15 P.M.

Class 2A Boys

2/24 Robert Toombs Christian Academy vs. Terrell Academy at Georgia Southwestern State University 2:00 P.M.

GAPPS Final Four

DIAA Boys

2/25 The Habersham School vs. Harvester Christian Academy at Harvester Christian 6:00 P.M.

SCHSL Quarterfinals

Boys Class AA

2/24 Wade Hampton at Mullins 7:00 P.M.

Girls Class A

2/21 Whale Branch at Military Magnet Academy 7:00 P.M.

SCISA Quarterfinals

Boys Class 2A

2/22 Beaufort Academy vs. Spartanburg Day at Cardinal Newman 5:00 P.M.

Girls Class 2A

2/21 Hilton Head Christian vs. Greenwood Christian at Sumter Civic Center 5:00 P.M.

2/21 Beaufort Academy vs. Pee Dee Academy at Sumter Civic Center 6:30 P.M.

2/21 John Paul II vs. Orangeburg Prep at Sumter Civic Center 8:00 P.M.

Boys Class 3A

2/23 Hilton Head Prep vs. Cardinal Newman at Sumter Civic Center 6:30 P.M.

Girls Class 3A

2/22 Hilton Head Prep vs. Cardinal Newman at Sumter Civic Center 6:30 P.M.

