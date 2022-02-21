Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill Shooting
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Richmond Hill
One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Chatham County Sunday morning.
1 dead after high-speed chase in Chatham Co.
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform

Latest News

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin recognizes independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
In this Dec. 2020, photo provided by Mary Risling, missing woman Emmilee Risling is seen...
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated