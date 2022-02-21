Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 02-21-22

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a bright and dry morning, clouds are starting to fill our skies from the west in association with a warm front well to our west. The Hwy 301 corridor and “onion country” have a chance of showers for the remainder of the afternoon and evening; while Savannah to Bluffton to the Islands should remain dry. It’ll still be 75° at 6:16pm sunset with mostly cloudy skies.

Daybreak Tuesday still a little cloudy 57° with some patchy dense fog, getting sunnier by the afternoon with a high of 77° and a little breezy.

With Atlantic high pressure in control, rain will stay just north of us, as in Atlanta and Columbia. We’ll be in a warm sector, which will lead to near record maximum and high minimum temperatures. The best chance for broken records will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s on Wed/Thurs (except along the coast~upper 70s). Otherwise, sea fog could develop and travel inland each night/morning.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday followed by a coastal trough, which will bring some unsettled weather in for the weekend. Stay tuned!

Stay Safe,

JErtle

