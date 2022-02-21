Sky Cams
Jury deliberations begin in hate crimes trial of 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan's trial in Brunswick.
Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan's trial in Brunswick.(WGCL)
By Sean Evans
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal jury began deliberating in the hate crimes trial for three men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Closing arguments lasted about four hours Monday, with the government leading things off around 9:30 a.m.

It’s day 6 of the federal trial for Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as William ‘Roddie’ Bryan. This morning a federal prosecutor told jurors this case “wasn’t about trespassing, and it wasn’t about neighborhood crime either.” “It was about race, racial assumptions, racial resentment, and racial anger.”

The defense took collectively about two hours to offer an argument on behalf of their respective clients, and then the prosecution had the last word with a rebuttal.

Here’s an attorney with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother outside the courthouse reacting to the closing arguments.

“I think the prosecution gave a very impassioned rebuttal where they really got to the heart of this case, which is the racial animus. We’re glad that all of that was brought to light. We’re appreciative of the way that the evidence came in and the way they presented it in both their close and rebuttal, and we’re happy that the jury now has the opportunity to do the right thing,” attorney Mark Maguire said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

