Looking back at George Washington’s trip to the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the years Savannah has played host to plenty of people.

“We’ve never been here before, so it was a great place to go,” said Christine Mackey, who was visiting from New York.

That long list of visitors even includes one of our nation’s founders.

“We know that George Washington made a tour of our southern states in our young republic,” said Aaron Bradford of the Coastal Heritage Society.

Of course, everyone has their own reasons for visiting, “warmer weather compared to what it was back home for us,” said Christine’s husband Ed.

Sure, warmer weather is a good reason, but Washington had another motive.

“George Washington identified the need as our new president to tour all the states that were joined together to form the United State of America,” Bradford says.

Like many who visit, he had plenty on his agenda, “George Washington did a number of things during his four-day trip to Savannah.”

Checking in on local military units, like the Chatham Artillery.

“He said, ‘those are the boys for me!’ And he gave us two cannons,” recalls Bradford.

Just as people today enjoy the layout of town, “it’s amazing that the squares are still here, or at least most of them,” said Megan Larsen, visiting from New Jersey.

President Washington had a little fun of his own around those squares, specifically Reynolds Square.

“We know that George Washington danced at a ball there, where there were 200 handsome well-dressed ladies in attendance,” Bradford says.

And yes, just like so many others, rumor has it he enjoyed a popular Savannah drink, or two.

“One of the most powerful drinks in Savannah are Chatham Artillery Punch. I don’t know exactly what George Washington toasted with, but I would not be surprised if it had something to do with the Chatham Artillery and that’s one of his legacies from his visit to Savannah,” said Bradford.

So, perhaps while walking these same streets we do today, Washington too fell in love with the Hostess City, and as he left, he made sure to bring with him the thing that truly makes Savannah so special, community.

“I believe that when George Washington made his visit to Savannah in 1791, he realized the importance of us to be able to recognize what joins us together as one, what unites us,” Bradford said.

Other notable stops for Washington included Christ Church on Johnson Square, Battlefield Memorial Park and the Lachlan McIntosh House.

It is also believed his trip even inspired a familiar image in the state of Georgia.

“James Jackson, when he approved the State Seal of Georgia, when he was Governor in 1799, part of the inspiration was the arbor, the shade arbor, he dined under when he was here in Savannah,” said Bradford.

