MONDAY | Warmer weather, chance of showers are in the forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Under a few clouds, temperatures are averaging in the mid and upper 40s this morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but shouldn’t cause any issues.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s n many spots this afternoon. It’ll get cloudier after lunch-time and scattered rain is possible, especially northwest of Savannah, late this afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain ends tonight and I’m tracking a work-week warming trend.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. A few neighborhoods could get close to 80°. Many communities will be in the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons as a warm weather pattern develops over the southeastern United States. Afternoon high temperature records may be broken.

Cooler weather returns this weekend...

A cold front approaches Friday with a slight chance of rain, followed by much cooler weather this weekend. Another front, rain chance and chilly weather are possible late in the weekend into early next week.

