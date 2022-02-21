MONDAY | Warmer weather, chance of showers are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Under a few clouds, temperatures are averaging in the mid and upper 40s this morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but shouldn’t cause any issues.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s n many spots this afternoon. It’ll get cloudier after lunch-time and scattered rain is possible, especially northwest of Savannah, late this afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain ends tonight and I’m tracking a work-week warming trend.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. A few neighborhoods could get close to 80°. Many communities will be in the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons as a warm weather pattern develops over the southeastern United States. Afternoon high temperature records may be broken.

Cooler weather returns this weekend...

A cold front approaches Friday with a slight chance of rain, followed by much cooler weather this weekend. Another front, rain chance and chilly weather are possible late in the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.