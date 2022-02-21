Port Wentworth to hold update on current staffing situation

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, we expect to hear from city officials for the first time after the majority of Port Wentworth staff members resigned.

The city has scheduled a press conference at city hall at 1 p.m. on Monday. They plan to address the current situation and discuss how the city will be moving forward after all of this.

It’s been almost two weeks since the city manager resigned along with six out of seven of the administrative staff due to a hostile work environment from city council.

The current Port Wentworth Police Chief Matt Libby was appointed interim city manager but just three days later sent in his resignation letter for the city manager position we are hoping to get some clarification on Monday, when exactly his last day will be.

For now, public safety operations are continuing as normal, but other city administrative services are being impacted. We also hope to learn on Monday, how you can access services at city hall until they find a new staff.

Again, we expecting that update to come from the city around 1 p.m. on Monday and this will be the first time that we hear from them about this entire situation.

