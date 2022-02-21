Rep. Tankersley announces she will not see re-election

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A political pioneer from Bulloch County announced days ago she won’t seek re-election.

Representative Jan Tankersley has served everywhere from City Hall to the State Capital. Tankersley’s political career stretches close to three decades from Brooklet to Atlanta. Back in 2011, WTOC showed you her arriving in Atlanta as a former Brooklet council member and Bulloch County commissioner. Voters sent her back five more time.

“The 12 years in the house have gone by quickly. I’ve served under some great leadership with the Speaker,” said Rep. Tankersley.

She became the first woman elected by her district. In six terms, she’s served and chaired key committees, such as intergovernmental relations - working with cities and counties statewide. But she says the most important job is staying connected to “her” people back here at home.

“We have some unique needs in Bulloch and Bryan Counties and we can be a voice for those.”

She says her proudest moments have been when she could help everyday people by unlocking the gridlock that government can sometimes be.

“So it’s my job to step in for those people and intervene and be their voice.”

With a few more weeks left in the 2022 session, she’s appreciating what she says has been an opportunity of service.

“It’s been such an honor and it’s really gone very quickly.”

She says she’ll shift this new free time to her husband, children, and grandchildren. In Bulloch County, Dal Cannady WTOC news.

One Bulloch County businessman, Lehman Franklin has already announced plans to seek Tankersley’s House seat.

