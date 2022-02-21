Sky Cams
SCCPSS celebrating school counselors

Monday, Savannah Chatham Public Schools honored school guidance counselors.
Monday, Savannah Chatham Public Schools honored school guidance counselors.
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, Savannah Chatham Public Schools honored school guidance counselors.

Cars were lined down the street as people came out to celebrate and recognize the work of school counselors as well as career tech educators.

The school system held the event after what many have described as a difficult time to be an educator with on going challenges during the pandemic. Event organizers WTOC spoke with say that while many students are happy to be back in the classroom, the effects of long-term, virtual learning are still posing challenges for school counselors.

“There became some overwhelming behaviors that we had to work to get past, and so that’s what we’re doing. We want to show our teachers that we appreciate them going that extra mile to make our kids feel good about themselves and good about what they do,” said Angie Lewis, Executive Director, Office of Career and College Readiness.

Now this event comes on the same day that the school system’s board of education is ending their twice-yearly retreat. And at that retreat some board members emphasized a greater need for counselors and that COVID still poses challenging behavioral issues and that professionals are really struggling.

The school system says they’ve taken additional steps to help address those concerns by including wellness days for staff in the school calendar.

