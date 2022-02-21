Some powdered baby formula recalled after bacterial infections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway into certain powdered baby formulas after four babies became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the products.

The Georgia Department of Health is urging parents to check their baby formula and if it is in this list to stop using it immediately.

The recalled powdered infant formulas: Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. Check for the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package.

Stop using if the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, if the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2, if the expiration date is April first, 2022 or later.

These formulas can be sold all throughout the U.S., so if you have some on your counter get rid of it.

Any Georgia WIC participants can return or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers.

Parents and caregivers of infants should contact their child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices if their regular formula is not available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.