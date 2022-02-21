Advertisement

Weeping Time Coalition trying to halt Savannah homeless shelter development in court

The Weeping Time Coalition wants to stop a homeless shelter from being built in West Savannah.
The Weeping Time Coalition wants to stop a homeless shelter from being built in West Savannah.(WTOC)
By Max Diekneite
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local group against building a homeless shelter on what they believe is the historic Weeping Time property will go back in front of a Chatham County judge to plead their case.

The “Weeping Time Coalition,” represented by Attorney Kevin Gough, says right now their goal is to temporarily stop the project. Late last year, the coalition unveiled its lawsuit against the city of Savannah. Coalition leaders say they went before a Chatham County superior court judge Friday, and that she told both sides to come back with more specific requests. They say the judge asked them to specifically show her that they have legal grounds for their request. They say they have until March 11 to do that.

The court was closed Monday, and the city told WTOC they don’t comment on pending lawsuits.

Our Investigative Team was the first to tell you about the Salvation Army’s efforts to build a Homeless Shelter on the land off Augusta Avenue. Some neighbors formed the ‘Weeping Time Coalition.’ They claim it’s the site of the 1859 slave auction.

In response, the city of Savannah paid for an archeological survey. That survey found the auction happened just south of there. Savannah’s City Council then approved the Salvation Army’s plan and the coalition sued the city.

Coalition leader Rev. Leonard Small tells WTOC the central request in the lawsuit is for the city to send the results of the archeological survey to Georgia’s Historic Preservation Division for review. As WTOC previously reported, city records show the city instead - at the request of the Historic Preservation Division - sent the results of the survey to Georgia’s Office of the State Archeologist. Deputy State Archaeologist Rachel Black deemed the land to not be connected to the site of the Weeping Time slave auction.

The Salvation Army owns the land in question, and has full approval by the City of Savannah to build a homeless shelter there. In a statement Monday, Major Paul Egan with the Salvation Army weighed in on this recent development on the coalition’s lawsuit against the city.

“The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) received a special use permit from Savannah City Council in April 2021 to build a much needed facility for the homeless on Augusta Road in West Savannah on land purchased by our organization from the Housing Authority of Savannah. Sometimes, it can take a while for the legal system to resolve everything. We look forward to being able to build a place that will provide food, shelter, love, and hope to the most vulnerable of our day.”

Previous stories:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead after crash in Jasper County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Lee
One person is dead and two people are injured after a fatal crash in Jasper County Monday, SCHP said.

Political

Rep. Tankersley announces she will not see re-election

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dal Cannady
A political pioneer from Bulloch County announced days ago she won’t seek re-election.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

Jury deliberations begin in hate crimes trial of 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sean Evans
A federal jury began deliberating in the hate crimes trial for three men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

News

Looking back at George Washington’s trip to the Hostess City

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sam Bauman
This President's Day we take a look back at our nation's first president to visit the Hostess City

Crime

Chatham Co. Police searching for escaped inmate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The Chatham County Police Department is searching from an inmate who has escaped custody.

Latest News

National

Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sandra Jones
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.

National

Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.

Coronavirus

Coastal Health District director discusses new Omicron sub-variant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mariah Congedo
Health experts say the Omicron surge does appear to be on the decline and cases and hospitalizations are as well, but they are keeping a close eye on a new sub-variant of Omicron.

News

Building a better life through the barber shop

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Woman, dog rescued from balcony during early morning fire on Montgomery St.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion
A fire destroyed a business in Savannah early Monday morning on Montgomery Street.