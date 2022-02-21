Woman, dog rescued from balcony during early morning fire on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire destroyed a business in Savannah early Monday morning on Montgomery Street.

Savannah Fire says firefighters rescued a woman and dog who were trapped on a balcony. Another person was able to escape on their own.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames. Both people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross has been called in to help.

Firefighters are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

