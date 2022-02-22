Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

3 men found guilty of hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.(Pool, file)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - All three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty on federal hate crimes and kidnapping charges.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty of violating Arbery’s rights and attempted kidnapping in federal court on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Brunswick, Ga.

The three were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in a state-level case last year for murdering Arbery.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill Shooting
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Richmond Hill
Jacob Ehret
Chatham Co. Police searching for escaped inmate
The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Chatham County Sunday morning.
1 dead after high-speed chase in Chatham Co.
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena
Thousands attend ‘The Eagles’ concert at Enmarket Arena

Latest News

Long County Health Department hosting clinic on February 22,2022.
Long County offers $50 gift card for COVID-19 vaccination
‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility
‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility
A proposal for a new recycling facility near Carver Village has residents upset.
‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility
FILE GRAPHIC - Update on COVID-19
Bulloch Co. officials give update on COVID-19