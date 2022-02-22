3 men found guilty of hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - All three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty on federal hate crimes and kidnapping charges.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty of violating Arbery’s rights and attempted kidnapping in federal court on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Brunswick, Ga.

The three were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in a state-level case last year for murdering Arbery.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

