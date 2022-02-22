Sky Cams
Businesses in Richmond Hill preparing for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and businesses outside of Savannah are also looking to welcoming back travelers as festivities return to normal.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and businesses outside of Savannah are also looking to welcoming back travelers as festivities return to normal.

Restaurants in the town of Richmond Hill, like Molly McPherson’s Scottish Pub, say they do almost triple their sales on St. Patrick’s Day. But, with the normal festivities on pause the past two years, that means businesses like these have lost out on crucial travelers coming to town.

“This year with the parade coming back we are definitely anticipating a big crowd,” said Elise Courtney, General Manager of Molly McPherson’s Scottish Pub

With normal festivities on pause the past two years, also meant a pause on travelers coming to the Coastal Empire.

“In Richmond Hill, we definitely rely on travelers. With COVID and everything it did decline a little bit.”

But now as Savannah gears up for a near normal St. Patrick’s Day celebration, businesses in cities like Richmond Hill are looking to cash in.

“It’s a big money day for everyone here. Where most of our sales come from food the rest of the week, St. Patrick’s Day our bar will be slammed, all day.”

Even though Richmond Hill is 20 miles from downtown Savannah, businesses can still see a big boost. Hotels here can see bookings increase by 20 percent during St. Patrick’s Day, according to the city’s visitors bureau.

Some cities like Richmond Hill also offering incentives to help convince travelers to stay outside of Savannah.

“So, they do an all-day shuttle back and forth from Richmond Hill to downtown Savannah so that people can enjoy the parade and all the festivities,” said Kathryn Johnson, Richmond-Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.

And as for the staff at Molly McPherson’s they hope to see a lot more green this St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s a big money day for everyone here and it gives us a chance to wear our green beads and our tattoos and just have fun with everybody and make some money while we’re doing it,” Courtney said.

And we did some research. With just three weeks to go until St. Patrick’s Day some of the downtown Savannah hotels we looked up are already all sold out. But those same hotels here, still have some availability.

