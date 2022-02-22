Harbour Town preparing for 2022 RBC Heritage Classic

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the Lowcountry’s biggest events is inching closer, as the RBC Heritage Classic will start in mid April.

WTOC got an exclusive look into the preparations for one of the Lowcountry’s biggest annual events.

The Lowcountry’s biggest tournament is ready to get back to business as usual, as mid-April will see these gentlemen replaced with the pros.

“There’s excitement in this community, excitement about golf, excitement about getting out and about,” said Steve Wilmot, President Heritage Classic Foundation.

After a limited capacity 2021, fans won’t be restricted this year... which means thousands will flood this course, numbers that’ll need a lot infrastructure to handle. Driving around today, it’s clear that progress is being made.

“We’re in the ops side of things and building the skyboxes and hospitality and concessions and then building out the golf course.”

He knows there’s work to be done over the next few months.

“We still have tickets to sell, we still have sponsorships, and we could still use some more volunteers.”

Volunteers that allow the tournament to give all its proceeds to charity, which is the main reason Wilmot is truly excited to get back to full crowds unlike the last two years... more people in attendance, means money for the tournament’s causes.

“We were fortunate enough to give them roughly a million and a half last year, but we want to get back to north of that... get back to giving and supporting so many of these organizations.”

Something seemingly, they’ll have no trouble with as long as the course is ready... and oh by the way, they started building a week early to make sure it will be.

With the tournament fast approaching, there’s one big project on Hilton Head Island that’s aiming to be completed before thousands of people rush the area for this PGA Tour stop.

Underneath the Harbour Town light house a re-vamped Quarterdeck restaurant is nearing the final stages of construction.

“We’re getting some surprises but I’m glad to say the project team is working diligently daily to overcome those challenges and I’m proud to say we’re on track to open on our target,” said Cliff McMackin, Director of Resort Development for Sea Pines Resort.

That target, the week before the RBC Heritage who’s 18th hole looks right at it. He says now they’re putting in kitchen equipment, and windows with that finishing paint job not far away. That tournament is now less than two months away.

