Long County offers $50 gift card for COVID-19 vaccination

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On Tuesday, the Long County Health Department will be offering a $50 Visa gift card for a COVID-19 vaccine.

We saw several of these incentive programs early on in the vaccination process but now as many counties have crossed the 50 percent vaccination mark, they have started to go away. However, Long County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, around 22 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

That is why the coastal health district is offering this vaccination clinic on Tuesday. It is only happening at the Long County Health Department and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The health department will be handing out $50 Visa gift cards to the first 50 people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Even though some people have had as many as two booster shots for COVID, Dr. Lawton Davis from the coastal health district is still urging Long county residents to get that first dose to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID.

“Even though the population density in that county is very low, they are very much unvaccinated and we would like to improve that vaccination rate if at all possible,” said Dr. Lawton Davis from coastal health district.

During Tuesday’s clinic, the health department will be offering the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the 2-shot Moderna series to anyone 18 years old and older.

If you are interested in getting the vaccine and receiving a $50 visa gift card, you do have to register ahead of time.

